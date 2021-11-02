Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $55.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $57.81. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 271,996 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

