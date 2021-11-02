Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 309,127 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $62,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,662. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

