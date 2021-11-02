Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

