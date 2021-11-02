Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MRNS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
