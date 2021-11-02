Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Maritime Resources stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,383. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Maritime Resources
