Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maritime Resources stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,383. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.