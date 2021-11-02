Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 20,383 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

