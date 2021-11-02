Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Mack-Cali Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 893,139 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

