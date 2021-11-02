Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of TimkenSteel worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.