Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

