Marshall Wace LLP Sells 74,216 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,216 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.