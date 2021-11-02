Masco Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

MAS stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

