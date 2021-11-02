Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.880-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

