MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Peconic Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,036 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 2.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $29,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 9,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

