MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. MasTec has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

