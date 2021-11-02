Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $403.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $412.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.59.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $334.05 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.06 and its 200-day moving average is $364.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

