Matador Resources to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 4.51. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Matador Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

