Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.830 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN stock traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,461. Materion has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

