Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95 to $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.830 EPS.

Materion stock traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,461. Materion has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

