Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

