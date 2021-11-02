Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

