McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $250.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $251.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

