McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.950-$22.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $21.95-22.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson has a 12-month low of $148.22 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

