McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

