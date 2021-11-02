Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,347. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of 226.06 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

