Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $26.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

