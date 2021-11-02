Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Given New GBX 385 Price Target at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 266.40 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 353.04 ($4.61).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.