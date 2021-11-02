MediShares Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $6.38 million and $152,408.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00220268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

