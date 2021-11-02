Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.96. 987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $229.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

