Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,259.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 61,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

