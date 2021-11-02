Meme Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005831 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.