Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,591. Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Meridian worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

