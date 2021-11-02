Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 130,098,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,955,451. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

