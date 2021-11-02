Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,037,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEI opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

