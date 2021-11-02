Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,444.44 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,017.67 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,487.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,414.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,791,532. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

