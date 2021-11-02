M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,420,173 shares of company stock worth $97,224,841 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

