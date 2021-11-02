M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

