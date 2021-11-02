M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Energizer worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

