M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.76 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDWR opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
