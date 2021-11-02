M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.76 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

