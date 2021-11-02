M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market cap of $772.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

