M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

