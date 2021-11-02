M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in October

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,066,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

MGPUF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

