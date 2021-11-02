Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by 3G Sahana Capital Management LP

3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.80. 405,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,937,166. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $200.12 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

