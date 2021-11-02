MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

