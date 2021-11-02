Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

