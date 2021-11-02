Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Mimecast worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

