Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
