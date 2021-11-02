Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

