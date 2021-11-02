Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $21.94 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $21.94 million and $33,041.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $58.65 or 0.00092834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 374,030 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

