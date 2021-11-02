MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.09. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

