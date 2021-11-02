MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.