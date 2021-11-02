MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMX opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

