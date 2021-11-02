MML Investors Services LLC Sells 731 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in StoneCo by 166.8% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,159,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

